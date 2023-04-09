SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

SLM Stock Down 1.1 %

SLM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SLM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

