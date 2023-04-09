Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Purchases £20,487.28 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,487.28 ($25,443.72).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 769 ($9.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,990.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Smart Metering Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.45) and a one year high of GBX 968 ($12.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 803.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27,272.73%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.39) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

