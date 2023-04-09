Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

