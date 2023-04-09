SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day moving average is $283.97.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

