Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

