SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

