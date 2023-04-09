SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,450. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

