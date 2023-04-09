SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $75.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.