Stem (NYSE:STEM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Stem has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Stem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

