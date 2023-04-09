Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

