Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bitfarms Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
