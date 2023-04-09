Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

