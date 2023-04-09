Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA raised Stockland from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Stockland Price Performance

OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

