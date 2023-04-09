StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.