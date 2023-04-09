StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

