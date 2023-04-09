StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

