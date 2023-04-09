StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.