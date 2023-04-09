StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.