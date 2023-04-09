StockNews.com Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

