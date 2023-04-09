STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.93 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, STP has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $92.93 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0488983 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,044,299.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

