Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.