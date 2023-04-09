Suku Hits 1-Day Volume of $975,795.29 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $975,795.29 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

