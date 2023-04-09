Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.25. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$70.54.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5634096 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

