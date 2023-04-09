SushiSwap Price Up 2.2% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $242.08 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.