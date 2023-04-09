Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

