Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

