TD Securities Upgrades IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
