TD Securities Upgrades IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.15. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

