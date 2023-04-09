Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Technip Energies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

