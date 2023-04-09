Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $262.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $349.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

