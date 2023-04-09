TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $210.28 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,680,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,110,726 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.