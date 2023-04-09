TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

