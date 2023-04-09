Textron (NYSE:TXT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

