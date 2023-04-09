The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $322.40. 1,310,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.29 and a 200 day moving average of $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

