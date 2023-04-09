THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $80.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

