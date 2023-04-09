TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,891 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

ADM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

