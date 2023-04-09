TKG Advisors LLC Sells 21,710 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. 7,877,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,451,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

