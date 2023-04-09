tomiNet 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.80 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $101.75 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00007660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.20111529 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,574,225.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

