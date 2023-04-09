Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

