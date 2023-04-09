Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.