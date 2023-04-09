Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3013 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 820 ($10.18) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,036.67.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

