Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 24 Hours

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $11.35 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.64 or 0.06553066 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017640 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.