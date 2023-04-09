U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.