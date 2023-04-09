Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Udemy stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,770 shares of company stock worth $902,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Udemy by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 131,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66,944 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 117,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

