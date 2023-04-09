Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Unum Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 414,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 85,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

