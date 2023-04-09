Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $493.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.97 and its 200-day moving average is $451.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

