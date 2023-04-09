Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 5.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

