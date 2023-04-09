Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $842,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,004,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $245.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

