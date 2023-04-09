Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

