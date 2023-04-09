Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $199,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after acquiring an additional 230,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

