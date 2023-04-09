Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $375.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average of $359.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

