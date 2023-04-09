Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

